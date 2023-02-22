Former Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarskyi and his deputy Shulmeister suspected in $30 million loss to state

NABU and SAPO notified former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure and his former First Deputy of charges of abuse that caused state to suffer losses of more than USD 30 million.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported by NABU Press Service.

The report states: "According to the investigation, in July 2015, the then Minister, together with his deputy (at that time also the head of the Tariff Council of the Ministry of Infrastructure), ensured the adoption of an order according to which private companies began to collect ship dues from ships in the Pivdennyi seaport along with the SE USPA (in a 50:50 ratio). Whereas, according to the law, the collection of such a fee is the exclusive prerogative of the SE as a user of the port's water area owned by the state.

The investigation established that the order was adopted without proper economic justification and contrary to the comments of the Department of Economics and Finance of the Ministry of Infrastructure and SE "USPA". At the same time, one of the beneficial owners of the mentioned private companies was a person suspected by the NABU and the SAPO of corruption in the State Enterprise "USPA" and who is wanted and under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council."

According to publicly available data, the Minister of Infrastructure was Andriy Pyvovarskyi, and his deputy was Volodymyr Shulmeister, the head of the Tariff Council of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

