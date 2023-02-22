ENG
UK may be first to supply combat aircraft to Ukraine - President’s Office

UK may be first country to supply Ukraine with combat aircraft.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced to journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

"The UK may be the first country to start this process," he said, answering a question about aircraft supplies to Ukraine.

