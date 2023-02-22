Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to Ugandan President Museveni for first time in history of bilateral relations

For first time in history of bilateral relations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

That was announced on President's of Ukraine Facebook page, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I am pleased to have the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni," Zelenskyy said.

He stated that the topic of the conversation was Ukrainian peace initiatives at the UN and the potential for the development of bilateral relations.

As reported earlier, in October 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made his first tour to Africa. According to him, they managed to agree "on a number of specific things."

Yoweri Museveni was proclaimed president of Uganda as a result of a military coup in 1986.