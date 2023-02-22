"All night long, we were running from these f***ing copters, f***ing dropping on us", - Russian occupier complains about AFU. AUDIO
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence released an interception of a conversation between a Russian occupier and his family about situation in Ukraine.
As informs Censor.NЕТ this was announced on official Facebook page of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
The report states: "A Russian serviceman about the defense of positions without reinforcements and the refusal of the command to withdraw them from the first front line:
- The special forces that were supposed to come as reinforcements replaced the soldiers from the neighboring forest and stayed in their positions;
- "all night, f*ck, we were running from these, from the copters, f*ck, they were dropping on us."
- "they are preparing an offensive, for Christ's sake";
- "they are sitting [Ukrainians], f*ck, 40 meters away from us".
