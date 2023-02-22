Any accusations of a criminal offense are absolutely far-fetched and groundless, - Pyvovarskyi on received suspicion

Former Infrastructure Minister Andriy Pyvovarskyi, who was served with a suspicion of causing $30 million in damage to state on February 22, commented on this.

Pyvovarskyi said: "Dear friends, given the numerous inquiries I receive from media representatives, I would like to clarify the situation regarding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's serving me with a notice of suspicion. The information published by the NABU gives me the right to defend my honor and dignity, including by disseminating this commentary.

Indeed, this morning I was visited by NABU detectives and served with a notice of suspicion in a case that has been under investigation for almost seven (!!!) years.

At the moment, I do not consider it possible to disclose any data contained in this document, as I am obliged to keep the pre-trial investigation secret, which I will unconditionally fulfill. I can only inform you that the act I am charged with is related to the alleged abuse of my position as Minister of Infrastructure in the course of distribution of ship dues.

Some bare facts, which do not contain any secrets and are common knowledge.

1). Firstly, the current legislation vests the Ministry of Infrastructure with the authority to regulate issues related to the determination and change of the procedure for collecting port dues, including ship dues. Therefore, attempts by law enforcement officers to replace the authorized state body with their own, "more correct" vision of the specific issues of the Ministry's activities are surprising.

2). The Decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure, which changed the procedure for the distribution of ship dues, was previously approved by a number of ministries and agencies, including the issue was considered and supported at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. In addition, the issuance of the Order was preceded by its discussion at the Tariff Council.

3). The Decree of the Ministry in question was certified by the Ministry of Justice, which means that it was checked for compliance with the current legislation of Ukraine. Only after that it was registered and came into force."

4). The relevant Law "On Seaports of Ukraine" clearly stipulates that the ship's dues are distributed between the user of the port area (in this case, the USPA) and the owner of the berth's operating area (in this case, TIS). Therefore, it should not be a crime in Ukraine for the Ministry of Infrastructure to establish a procedure for implementing the provisions of the Law.

I emphasize that any accusations of committing a criminal offense are absolutely far-fetched and groundless. I am ready to defend my righteousness and honor both before the pre-trial investigation and prosecution authorities and in the courts.

