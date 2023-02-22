I appreciate London’s understanding regarding importance of prompt delivery of military aid - Zelenskyy held talks to Sunak
On evening of February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, he mentioned this in his Facebook.
Zelenskyy noted: "I had a conversation with a true friend of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during my visit to London. I appreciate the UK's understanding that the speed of delivery of military aid today determines Ukraine's success on the battlefield. Together we are bringing our common victory closer!"
