Loud explosions occurred in Mariupol in evening of February 22 - City Council
Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, this evening, February 22.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Mariupol City Council.
"Mariupol. Explosions are heard in Kalmius district. So far, two explosions have been reported at 22:51 and 22:53 in the area of the Neptune pool and the Ilyich plant," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password