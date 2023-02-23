AFU repulsed approximately 90 attacks by occupiers in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled about 90 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Thus, the three hundred and sixty-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Last day, our defenders repelled about 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

At the same time, the enemy launched 10 missiles and 19 air strikes. He carried out 37 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Once again, peaceful towns and villages, and civilians suffered. The threat of Russia launching missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups were detected. The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Mikhalchyna Sloboda, the Chernihiv region; Sopych, Korenok, Hirky, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka, Basivka of the Sumy region, as well as 18 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv region. Among them are Timofiivka, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Budarky, Ambarne, and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, and Fedorivka. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestovka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Chervonopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Ivanivka and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops near the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Maloiliinivka, Bakhmut. Actively conducts aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut, and Ozarianivka of the Donetsk region, were shelled.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy launched an offensive near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Nevelsky, Mariinka, Pobeda, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka. In total, during the past day, the occupiers carried out 43 unsuccessful attacks near the mentioned settlements. Artillery shelling of 22 districts of settlements was recorded. Among them are Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Malynivka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, and Kamianske, the Zaporizhzhia region, and Vyshchetarasivka and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the city of Kherson was damaged by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces, as well as, in particular, Tiahinka, Novotiahynka, Antonivka, Zelenivka, and Chornobaiivka.

The Russian occupiers continue to impose passporting on Ukrainian citizens. Thus, since February 19, the residents of Novaya Kakhovka have been receiving propaganda messages about the work of the migration service in the city.

In connection with the failure of the offensive and significant losses in manpower near Vuhledar, the personnel of the volunteer, so-called Cossack detachment, which was assigned to the 155th brigade of marine infantry of the Pacific fleet, refuses to further participate in offensive actions.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as a strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position. And our units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, 2 areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated, and the ammunition depot.