US may release intelligence about China’s plans to supply weapons to Russian Federation, - Wall Street Journal

Joe Biden’s administration is considering releasing intelligence it says suggests China is weighing whether to supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to UP, The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing anonymous sources in the White House.

According to WSJ interlocutors, China has so far behaved cautiously, mostly limiting itself to buying oil from the Russian Federation, but now the Chinese leadership is considering whether to abandon this approach.

According to US and allied intelligence, there is much less uncertainty about how China can help Russia, the newspaper writes. However, according to the intelligence assessment, Beijing has not yet decided on the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the discussion of the issue of public disclosure of information about China's potential plans is taking place on the eve of the UN Security Council meeting, which will be dedicated to the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

