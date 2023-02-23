ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6922 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
11 354 28

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,850 people (+790 per day), 3,350 tanks, 2,352 artillery systems, 6,593 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 23, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 145,850 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.02.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 145,850 (+790) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3350 (+16) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6593 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems - 2352 (+7) units,
  • MLRS - 471 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 244 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 299 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 287 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 2029 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5215 (+3) units,
  • special equipment - 228 (+2).

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,060 people (+620 per day), 3,334 tanks, 2,345 artillery systems, 6,569 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,850 people (+790 per day), 3,350 tanks, 2,352 artillery systems, 6,593 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Armed Forces HQ (4065) liquidation (2407) elimination (5088) arms (859)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 