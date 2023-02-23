Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,850 people (+790 per day), 3,350 tanks, 2,352 artillery systems, 6,593 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 23, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 145,850 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.02.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 145,850 (+790) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3350 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6593 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 2352 (+7) units,

MLRS - 471 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 244 (+1) units,

aircraft - 299 (+0) units,

helicopters - 287 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 2029 (+3),

cruise missiles - 873 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5215 (+3) units,

special equipment - 228 (+2).

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,060 people (+620 per day), 3,334 tanks, 2,345 artillery systems, 6,569 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.