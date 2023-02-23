Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation stated that Ukraine is preparing armed provocation against Transnistria

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Kyiv regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria by means of the Armed Forces and the Azov Regiment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"The Kyiv regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Azov Regiment, which is banned in Russia," the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

It is noted that "as a pretext for the invasion of the TMR, Kyiv is planning to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The Ministry of Defense of Russia is closely monitoring the situation on Ukraine's border with the TMR and is ready to respond to any changes in the situation."

Read more: Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova with Transnistria