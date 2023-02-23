Russian occupiers shelled Kherson region 71 times in past day, two people were killed, - RMA
On February 22, the Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region 71 times. Firearms with MLRS, mortars, artillery, tanks, and UAVs.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.
"The Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region 71 times. They attacked with various weapons - MLRS, mortars, artillery, tanks and UAVs.
The enemy shelled Kherson twice. Enemy shells hit residential buildings," the report said.
As a result of enemy shelling, 2 residents of the Kherson region died.
