"Russia is ready to achieve goals of SMO through political and diplomatic means", - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

Russia is ready to solve the tasks of a special military operation (SMO) with the help of political and diplomatic methods.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media, this was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin.

"I would like to remind you that we are ready to achieve the goals of the SMO - the protection of the residents of Donbas, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats emanating from its territory to the security of Russia - through political and diplomatic means," Galuzin said.

He added that the obstacle to such a way of solving the tasks of the special operation is "Kyiv's absolutely non-constructive position on this issue."

