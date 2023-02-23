Shabunin: Part of "Servants of the People" wants to allow "disposal" of arrested Russian assets

SN deputies registered in the Council draft law 8311, according to which ARMA will sell seized Russian assets without checking the buyer, so the former owners - Russian oligarchs - will be able to buy them back.

Vitalii Shabunin, the chairman of the board of the non-governmental organization "Anti-Corruption Center", wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"How it will work. It is not clear how the SBI seizes the assets of Russians in a criminal case. For example, Babakov's hotels. It quickly transfers them to NAITAM. And they sell the property even before the criminal case goes to court and before it makes its decision on sanctions WAX.

At the same time, there is no verification of who this asset goes to. Result? The Russian oligarch saves his asset through a false limited liability company or an individual," explained Shabunin.

He reminded that NAITAM already has experience in participating in raiding schemes through online auctions.

According to Shabunin, an effective mechanism for the confiscation of Russian assets without SBI and NAITAM has been operating in Ukraine since the fall. According to the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, the assets of Russian oligarchs Deripaska, Yevtushenkov, and Shelkov were confiscated.

"Should confiscated Russian assets be sold at transparent auctions? Of course, they should. But definitely not mixed with the raiding practices of ARMA, as proposed in the draft law," concluded Shabunin.