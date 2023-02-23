Authorities of Moldova denied statement of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation regarding Ukraine’s preparation of provocation against Transnistria

The authorities of Moldova do not confirm the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a provocation in unrecognized Transnistria.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Prima Sursă Telegram channel.

"The state authorities do not confirm the information released this morning by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. We urge you to remain calm and obtain information from official and verified sources of the Republic of Moldova. Our departments cooperate with foreign partners, and in the event of a threat to the country, society will be immediately informed," the statement said.

