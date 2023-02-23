Russia is trying to end war as soon as possible. They understand that longer it lasts, faster complete destruction of Russian Federation will come, - Budanov

Russia does not want to drag out the war in Ukraine for years, on the contrary - it is trying to achieve at least some success and end it as soon as possible.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with UP by the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

"No, absolutely not. On the contrary. Russia is trying in every possible way to end the war as soon as possible. But their military bloc is still trying to prove that "we can, let's limit ourselves to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but we will definitely do it, and stop it", he said to the journalist that Russia is probably trying to drag out the war for years.

According to Budanov, there are a certain number of people in Russia who believe that prolonging the conflict is in the hands of the Russian Federation. And there is a certain number of people who believe that this is in the hands of Ukraine.

"The problem is that, in fact, although I hate all these Muscovites, there are also not stupid guys and girls there. And they clearly understand that nobody has time. The longer it lasts, the more and faster the complete destruction of both the armed forces and the economy will come," said the head of the Defence Intelligence.

