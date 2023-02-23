Budapest will unblock meetings of Ukraine-NATO Committee if Ukrainians restore "primitive rights of Hungarian minorities", - Szijjarto

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said that Budapest will unblock the meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Committee at the ministerial level, if Kyiv fulfills the demand regarding the rights of Hungarian minorities.

He said this in an interview with Index, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"The transfer of weapons and the disenfranchisement of the Hungarian national community have nothing in common. We do not supply weapons, because we believe that this will definitely lead only to the continuation and escalation of the war.

If the Ukrainians restored the original rights of the Hungarian minorities, we would not block, but facilitate the convening of the Ukraine-NATO ministerial committee. We clearly connect this issue with the case of the Hungarian minority," Szijjarto said.

According to him, Budapest wants Hungarians to return the rights they had in Ukraine in 2014.

"To be able to study the Hungarian language all the way to university, to be able to graduate in one's native language, so that there is no need to spoil the Hungarian lectures in Transcarpathian cultural centers with Ukrainian dubbing. The problem is really urgent now because, from September of this year, schools of national minorities will practically cease to exist. Only state schools with teaching in the languages of national minorities will remain," the minister said.

We will remind you that this is not the first time that the Hungarian side has used the topic of alleged oppression of the rights of Hungarians. In particular, Szijarto said in an interview last year: if Ukraine does not change its policy towards the Hungarian minority, it will greatly limit the Hungarian government's ability to provide any support to Kyiv in the conflict with the Russian Federation.

At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Sijarto's statements "far-fetched and politicized."