Kremlin’s goal is to seize and hold Donbas by summer, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The strategic goal of the Russian Federation is to occupy the key settlements of the Donetsk region in the near future and to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the summer.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov.

"Russia's strategic goals have not changed - in the near term, it is important for the Kremlin to capture key settlements in the Donetsk region, and in the future to capture and hold the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine by the summer," he said.

