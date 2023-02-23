Russia will not win this war. All of Spain with Ukraine, - Prime Minister Sanchez
The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, who is currently visiting Ukraine, said that Russia will not win the war.
He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Bucha and Irpin show the wounds and scars of Putin's barbarism. Russia will not win this war. All of Spain is with Ukraine," he emphasized.
