Kremlin is preparing population for protracted conflict, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, concern about the country’s future is growing in Russian society.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov.

"The Kremlin is preparing the population for a protracted conflict. Against the background of frank uncertainty in the statements of the Russian leadership, the growth of the economic crisis and the expectation of another wave of mobilization in society, there is growing concerned about the future of the Russian Federation, opinions are spreading about the unreasonableness of the goals of the "special military operation" regarding the price that will be it is to pay," he said.

As noted in the General Staff, although the leadership of the Kremlin claims that the goals of the so-called "SMO" have not changed, they do not give an answer to the question of how these goals will be achieved.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia does not want to drag out the war in Ukraine for years, on the contrary - it is trying to achieve at least some success and end it as soon as possible.

See more: Russians could transfer their aircraft from "Engels-2" airfield to Murmansk region, - mass media. PHOTOS