In Kyiv region, air defense forces destroyed reconnaissance UAV of Russians, - Air Force

The Russians launched a reconnaissance drone in the direction of Kyiv region, the air defense forces destroyed the aerial target.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told about this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"A reconnaissance drone visited the Kyiv region. They worked successfully, landed it. They will see on land what kind of UAV it is, what type it is. It is obvious that it is a scout who tried to find out something, maybe some new things for himself," he said.

According to Ihnat, there is an air alert in the eastern direction, as there is a threat of using ballistic missiles.

