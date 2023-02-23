Since beginning of February, enemy has shelled border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions almost 220 times, - General Staff

The Russian military does not stop shelling the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the areas of active hostilities.

Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"During February, almost 220 shellings were fired from the territory of the Russian Federation on the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Including more than 20 shellings during the current week," Hromov said.

According to him, the enemy continues to use S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems for the daily terror of peaceful residents of Ukrainian cities.

