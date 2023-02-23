Government of Czech Republic approved further supply of military aid to Ukraine
The Czech Republic will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine. Equipment will be sent from warehouses.
This was reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.
Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova did not provide details on the specific equipment that the Czech Republic is supplying to Ukraine.
At the same time, she noted that the country sent Ukraine 38 tanks, 55 armored vehicles, four aircraft and 13 self-propelled howitzers from its military reserves. The Czech Republic also sent larger shipments from private companies.
