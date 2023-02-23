More than 1,800 people have already been released from Russian captivity, - SSU

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 1,863 people have been freed from enemy captivity.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Security Service of Ukraine, Artem Dekhtiarenko, at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The first liberation of Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion took place on March 17, 2022. In total, 1,863 people were freed from enemy captivity," the spokesman said.

He reminded that the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Liberation of Prisoners of War operates under the SSU. He is entrusted with a set of tasks: from the accounting of prisoners to the direct implementation of measures for their liberation, in particular through exchange.