Ukraine can refuse gas imports already this year - head of "Naftogaz" Chernyshov

This year, for the first time in the history of independence, Ukraine may refuse to import gas.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz JSC, told about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, for this, it is necessary for "Naftogaz" to increase production by 8%, and private companies - by 16% against the background of the ban on fuel exports.

The attempt to abandon gas imports will be the first in the country's history since independence in 1991.

The International Monetary Fund calculated at the end of last year that Ukraine should purchase 5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023. "Naftogaz" expects the same in the worst case scenario, Chernyshov said.

In recent months, JSC imported less gas than planned. According to Chernyshov, the company purchased about half of the planned 2 billion cubic meters from the end of October.

He called the national gas producers' efforts to maintain production a "heroic act," along with household discipline. Warm weather also helped Ukraine survive the winter.

"Increasing domestic production is our strategic goal, and we have to deal with it ourselves. This is not just a matter of business - it is a matter of survival and independence of Ukraine," said Chernyshov.

According to him, the situation that developed this winter affected Naftogaz's plan to abandon gas imports, although he did not rule out that it may still be necessary to purchase 2 billion cubic meters of gas.

"But this is not our main plan," Chernyshov said, noting that Ukraine must rely on itself.