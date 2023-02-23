There are not enough troops in Belarus to attack Ukraine, - General Staff

There are not enough troops on the territory of Belarus to form strike groups and carry out an offensive against Ukraine.

Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Hromov noted that Minsk continues to provide its territory for the training of Russian troops.

"It should be noted that the number of personnel, weapons and military equipment within the grouping of troops of the so-called allied state is insufficient to form strike groups and carry out an offensive from the territory of Belarus to the territory of Ukraine," Hromov said.

Read more: USA seeks to strengthen sanctions against Russian Federation, - Ministry of Finance

At the same time, he noted that the grouping of the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus consists of newly formed units or those that suffered significant losses and were supplemented.

"Meanwhile, a significant part of the forces and means that were on the territory of Belarus as allied forces have already been moved to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, and new units are arriving to replace them," Hromov said.

He noted that the introduction of the death penalty for treason in Belarus may mean pressure from the authorities on the power bloc in the event that dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko decides to directly participate in the war against Ukraine.