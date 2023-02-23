Almost 5,000 missile and 3,500 air strikes have been carried out by Russian Federation on Ukraine since February 24, 2022, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian occupation forces, almost 5,000 missiles and 3,500 air strikes have been carried out on objects on the territory of Ukraine. Almost 1,000 strikes were also carried out using UAVs.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this during a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to the start of the 'high-precision missile strike', the enemy is once again using Kh-22 air-based anti-ship cruise missiles, the so-called aircraft carrier killers, to destroy the homes of peaceful Ukrainians," said the representative of the General Staff.

The enemy continues to launch missile strikes and use kamikaze drones to destroy critical infrastructure facilities deep in the territory of Ukraine.

"All the actions of the enemy are monitored and analyzed. Only during February, 6 airplanes and 2 enemy helicopters were "minused". 80 cruise missiles and 84 UAVs were shot down," Hromov emphasized.