Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed "Grad" on Kinburnska spit and carried out 160 fire missions, - OC "South"

Over 160 fire missions were completed by the missile and artillery and aviation units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of OC "South".

"According to the results of combat operations in the area of responsibility, the number of enemy units was reduced by 13 units. On the Kinburnska spit, the elimination of the enemy rocket salvo system "Grad" was confirmed, on the left bank - the launcher of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system," the message reads.

As noted, a warehouse with ammunition in the area of Nova Kakhovka, 2 unmanned scouts, 2 motor boats prepared for use by enemy DRGs, an artillery radar complex, a 120-mm mortar and automobile equipment were also destroyed.

