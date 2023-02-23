It makes no sense to put pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that putting pressure on Ukraine with the offer to start peace talks makes no sense.

The head of state said this during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The pressure on us was greater before the war. And after the beginning of the invasion, it became clear to everyone that Russia is not a state, but a terrorist organization that came to kill and seize territories. Everyone understood that the issue is the destruction of Ukraine and everything Ukrainian," the president said.

According to him, "it is impossible to put pressure on us."

"Does anyone want to? Yes. But these people speak less loudly and that's great, they understand more with whom they used to have a dialogue," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russia's goal is to seize the territory of Ukraine.

"The topic of historical borders is raised again. This indicates that they want to capture and are looking for justification for this capture," the president said.

"It makes no sense to put pressure on Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia will come to Europe to put pressure on Europe," Zelensky concluded.