Ukrainians are asked not to publish photos and videos of aviation: rebasing is taking place

Ukrainians were urged not to publish photos and videos of Ukrainian aviation on the Internet, because rebasing is taking place.

This is what the "Center" air command is asking for, Censor.NET reports.

"WARNING!!!

LET'S KEEP INFORMATIONAL SILENCE!

Appeal to the community of the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as to all residents of Ukraine.

Photos and videos of the rebasing of our aviation in designated strategic areas for the purpose of carrying out combat missions, protecting the population of Ukraine, and protecting and defending important infrastructure facilities have appeared on the Internet.

We thank you for your love and words of support for our pilots, but we also remind you about the ban on taking photos and videos of personnel, the locations of military equipment, its quantity and the direction of redeployment - this can harm the performance of assigned tasks!

At the same time, we warn you, not to ignore the air warning signals! Take care of your life and your relatives!!!!

We are strong together!" the message reads.