Spain can transfer up to ten Leopard tanks to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Sanchez

In the near future, Spain will decide on the possibility of supplying Ukraine with ten Leopard 2 A4 tanks.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As the Minister of Defense said yesterday, we will send six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine and in the coming weeks we will see if we can increase this number to ten. Of course, we will help the Ukrainian military to learn how to use these tanks," Sanchez said.

Commenting on the possibility of assistance in protecting the Ukrainian sky, he noted that President Zelensky had asked for it, but Spain should study this issue and talk to its allies about it.

The Prime Minister of Spain also emphasized that the assistance that Spain, as a member of the EU and NATO, provides to Ukraine is aimed at protecting Ukraine from Russia.

"Ukraine has never posed any threat to Russia, we help a country that defends its people, which was attacked. We must understand that Putin violates all fundamental laws, violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine, therefore this struggle is absolutely legal, it should receive our joint assistance ", Sanchez emphasized.