Enemy continues offensive attempts in Kupyiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 02/23/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian large-scale invasion has been going on for 365 days. The main efforts of the Russian Federation are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. There are no changes in the composition and position of enemy groups of troops.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 9 rocket strikes, one of which hit the civilian administrative building of the town of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region, and 28 air strikes. They carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems. As a result, civilian facilities in the towns of Beryslav, Zelenivka and Bilozerka in the Kherson region were damaged. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on Medvedivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda settlements of the Chernihiv region; Sopych, Koreniok, Hirky, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka, Vodolahi, Basivka and Maiske of the Sumy region, as well as 15 districts of settlements in Kharkiv region. In particular, Hraniv, Krasny, Morokhovets, Zelene, Vilcha, Nesterne, Budarok, Kolodiazny, Dvorichne and Zapadne.

Read more: Ukrainians are asked not to publish photos and videos of aviation: rebasing is taking place

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out several unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Serebriansk forestry and Fedorivka. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Hrianivikka and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Chervonopivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Serebriansk forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Hryhorivka, Spirne, Berestovka, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka of the Donetsk region. Carried out airstrikes near Hrianikyvka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region and Serebriansk Forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as Sacco-Vanzetti in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops near Ivanovsky, Diliivka and Bakhmut. 13 settlements were shelled, in particular, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region. The occupiers were struck by army aviation forces in the Vasiukivka area.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy launched an offensive near Kamianka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka - without success. Areas of about 15 settlements came under artillery shelling. Among them are Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka.

Areas of 20 settlements were damaged by fire in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them - Vremivka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region and Vyshchetarasivka, Dobra Nadia and Marhanets - Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: At French production of CAESAR self-propelled guns, they work around clock and plan to increase pace of gun production. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Lviv, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Molodizhne, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka and Dniprovske of the Kherson region were affected by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces. In total, there are districts of 25 settlements.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, in Donetsk, on the night of February 21-22, the arrival of 6 ambulances with wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces was noted at the trauma center.

In Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, in a local school, the oath of "junior soldiers" is planned for children from all over the city, apparently on a "voluntary basis". Also, it is planned to form the so-called "all-Russian corps of rescuers" on the basis of this educational institution. The occupiers, causing a humanitarian crisis in the occupied Mariupol, encourage the local population to get involved in the equipment of positions around this city for food rations. The payment of the specified labor activity is not determined. Most people receive only food packages.

To clarify the position of our units and adjust artillery fire, the enemy is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance. As a result, he loses equipment: our defenders destroyed Russian UAVs of the "Merlin" and "Zala" type.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. And our rocket launchers and gunners hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower and one other important object of the enemy," the information of the General Staff says.