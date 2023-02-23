Great Britain created secret group to buy Soviet-style artillery shells for Ukraine, - New York Times

Last year, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain created a secret group that agreed on the purchase of artillery shells of Soviet caliber 122 millimeters for the needs of Ukraine.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration".

According to the newspaper, a secret task force created by the British Ministry of Defense was engaged in obtaining Soviet-style ammunition. As the war in Ukraine progressed, this task became increasingly difficult, as large suppliers ran out of supplies.

In June 2022, Britain signed an agreement to purchase 40,000 artillery shells and missiles manufactured at Pakistan's state-owned factories. According to the terms of the agreement, Britain had to pay an intermediary from Romania - the company Romtehnica - for the purchase of Pakistani weapons.

In the official documents of the agreement, it was stated that weapons would be transferred from Pakistan to Great Britain, but there was no mention of Ukraine. But Romtehnica told the NYT that the deal fell through after the Pakistani supplier failed to deliver the ammunition.

According to the article, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, Ukraine and its allies began to buy Soviet-style weapons "everywhere they could." Among other things, state-owned Ukrainian companies turned to brokers in the US and other countries for tanks, helicopters, planes and mortars.

NYT interlocutors said that both Britain and the US financed the deals using third countries and brokers in cases where the producing countries did not want to publicly admit that they were providing arms to Ukraine.

The decrease in ammunition stocks causes great concern in the EU, as tens of thousands of them are used up every day on the Ukrainian and Russian sides. Although Ukraine uses ammunition more efficiently, it still consumes it faster than Europe is able to produce. Currently, the USA and the EU are trying to increase production both to supply Ukraine and to replenish their own reserves.