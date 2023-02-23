At today’s meeting of HQ, situation on borders and around Moldova was discussed - Danilov

On Thursday, February 23, Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters held a meeting where, among other things, situation on borders of Ukraine and around Moldova was discussed.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the national telethon "United News".

"Today, we held a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff chaired by the President. All the representatives who are currently on the borders with Belarus and Moldova, in the direction of Bakhmut, were present. Today, the President had a chance to listen to everyone," Danilov said.

He reminded that Ukrainian intelligence had informed in advance about the coup attempt in Moldova, and the President of Ukraine correspondingly reported it to the Moldovan President.

"To date, the Russians have not been able to seize the moment, so to speak, but this does not mean that they will not try to seize power there, on the Moldovan direction. It is very important for them that we divert part of the troops to that direction, because if a point of instability appears there, of course, we must respond to it," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary added that Ukraine will monitor the developments and will definitely help neighboring friendly countries.

Danilov noted that the situation in the eastern part of Ukraine is difficult, but the Ukrainian military is repelling the Russian invaders.