China at UN: Providing arms and abusing sanctions will not bring peace to Ukraine

China insists on resumption of negotiations between parties involved in "Ukrainian crisis", calls for an end to weapons supply "to continue war" and warns against use of nuclear weapons.

This position was announced at a special session of the UN General Assembly by China's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dai Bing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"All parties must strictly adhere to nuclear safety conventions and prevent nuclear incidents. Nuclear weapons cannot be used, nuclear war cannot happen. All parties should join efforts to prevent the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis," Dai Bing said.

He emphasized that China's position is based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as well as the UN Charter. The top priority, according to the Chinese diplomat, is a ceasefire and an end to violence. All measures that can lead to this should be supported.

"We urge the parties to restrain their impulses and prevent the crisis from further deteriorating to the point of uncontrollability," Dai said. He called on both sides to abide by humanitarian law, including respect for prisoners of war and not to destroy civilian infrastructure. Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis," and the door to a political solution should not be closed, the Deputy Ambassador emphasized.

Beijing, according to the diplomat, supports the early establishment of a direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow in order to "give peace a chance." The international community, in turn, should stimulate peace talks, "not seek its own benefits," Dai Bing said.

"Providing weapons will not bring peace closer. It will only add fuel to the fire and increase tensions, prolonging the conflict and expanding it, which will make ordinary people suffer," the Chinese representative said. He also called on "the states concerned to stop abusing unilateral sanctions" and start acting "constructively."

Dai Bing also called for increased international cooperation to minimize the negative effects of the "crisis" experienced around the world. "Security is not the prerogative of individual countries alone, and the security of some countries should not be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries," Dai Bing emphasized.

The representative of China warned against the expansion of military blocs, as, in the opinion of the Chinese authorities, it increases threats to regional security. The Chinese deputy ambassador to the UN said that Beijing calls for abandoning the Cold War mentality, which is also the key to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and taking into account the "legitimate security interests" of all parties.

China, its representative assured, is a responsible state that always stands on the side of peace and dialogue. According to him, China will soon present a program document that will outline proposals for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis."

