Germany at UN: If an aggressor tells its victim to surrender, it is not peace

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on UN countries to send a clear signal to Russia to stop war against Ukraine.

That is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"Today, each of us has to make a decision: to stand in isolation with the oppressor or to stand together for peace. Each of us here today has the opportunity to contribute to this peace plan," Baerbock said during her speech at the UN General Assembly.

She emphasized that the vote on the resolution on the peace formula proposed by Ukraine should make it clear that the aggressor must stop.

"This is not peace when the aggressor tells its victim to just surrender. And it is not peace when the aggressor is rewarded for its reckless violence. Russia must return to the UN Charter," the Minister said.

Read more: Ukraine needs peace, but not on terms imposed by Russia, - Berbok

Burbock rejected criticism of German and Western arms supplies to Ukraine, saying that the German government would rather spend time and money on education, social justice and fighting the climate crisis.

"If Russia stops fighting, this war will end. If Ukraine stops fighting, it will be the end of Ukraine. The suffering from the conflict - abductions, rapes and torture - will continue. And the gaping wounds around the world from hunger, inflation and energy shortages will not be able to heal," the German Foreign Minister said.