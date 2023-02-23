EU leaders made a statement on one year anniversary of Russian aggression: We will make sure Ukraine wins

On one year anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Heads of State and Government of European Union member states, Presidents of European Council Charles Michel and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement.

"One year ago, Putin's Russia launched its brutal aggression against Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have shown incredible strength in defending their homeland and the basic principles of international law against Russian aggression. They have demonstrated resilience to defend democracy and freedom, steadfastness in the face of adversity and dignity when faced with Russia's crimes," they said.

The statement said the Ukrainian people "showed the world that the future of Ukraine will be decided by Ukrainians." "No country has the right to invade its neighbor or violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aggression is a crime against peace, a violation of the UN Charter, UN principles and the values of humanity. We cannot and must not remain passive in the face of such crimes," the EU leaders said.

They emphasized that Russia has "systematically targeted civilians, destroyed cities and attacked Ukrainian identity." "We are determined to ensure that all those responsible for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine are brought to justice," the leaders assured.

In addition, they stated that Russia has turned food and energy into weapons, made "deeply irresponsible nuclear threats and spread false narratives about the war." "Russia's war of aggression and its consequences have had a significant impact on many countries, especially through the impact on the global economy, food and commodity prices. The European Union will continue to work with partners to mitigate these effects and provide assistance to the countries and people in greatest need," the statement said.

The leaders also noted that the European Union and its partners "acted swiftly and in unity". "And we will continue to stand firm and in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. All Ukrainians deserve to live in peace and to choose their own destiny freely. Ukraine is part of our European family. Ukrainians have expressed their desire for a future in the European Union, and we have recognized this by granting Ukraine candidate status. The choice of Ukrainian people is peace, democracy, the rule of law, respect for fundamental rights and prosperity," the statement reads.

In addition, the leaders assured that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine in political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military terms, in particular through coordinated procurement from European industry. "We will also support the reconstruction of Ukraine, for which we will seek to use frozen and immobilized Russian assets in accordance with EU and international law. We will also increase collective pressure on Russia to put an end to its aggression. To this end, we will adopt a tenth package of sanctions, and we will take steps against those who try to circumvent EU measures," the statement said.

The leaders also emphasized that they support the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Together with our international partners, we will make sure that Ukraine wins, that international law is respected, that peace and territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored within its internationally recognized borders, that Ukraine is rebuilt and that justice is done. We will not rest until that day," they assured.

