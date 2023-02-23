Danilov on explosions in Mariupol: "Distance is no longer important for us"

Ukrainian troops will continue to hit terrorists in Mariupol until they leave. And distance for Ukrainian army is no longer important - 100 km, 150 km or even more.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon on Thursday.

The hosts asked Danilov to comment on the recent explosions in Mariupol, and he said: "Our military is destroying Russian terrorists who broke into our city of Mariupol. This is our territory, and we will keep hitting the occupiers until they leave. And the distance does not matter to us anymore - whether it is 100 km, 150 km or a little more."

As a reminder, on February 23, explosions occurred for the second time in 24 hours in occupied Mariupol, near the Ilyich Iron and Steel Plant.