Armed Forces repelled approximately 100 attacks by the occupiers in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Thus, the three hundred and sixty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian Federation has been continuing its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for a year. The main efforts are now focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar directions. Last day, our defenders repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

At the same time, the Russian invaders launched 10 missiles and 31 air strikes. They carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems. As a result of these criminal actions, civilian objects in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions were damaged. There are dead and wounded civilians.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk areas. The occupiers fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Senkivka, Yeline, Medvedivka, Leonivka, and Mikhalchyna Sloboda of the Chernihiv region; Sopych, Korenyok, Hirky, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Oleksiivka, Vodolahy, Zapsillia, and Myropillia of the Sumy region, as well as more than 22 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Vovchanski Khutory, Zemlyanyka, Ustinivka, Bolohivka, and Krasne Pershe. Also, the enemy struck with army aviation forces near Dvorichna and Ohirtseve.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka. Fired more than 20 districts of settlements, in particular, Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, and Tabaiivka of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yampol, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Hryhorivka, Spirne, Berestove, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes near Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv region, and Serebriansk Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. Spirne and Sacco and Vanzetti of the Donetsk region were also affected. In the direction, the occupiers used 6 barrage ammunition of the "Lancet" type.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out several unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Zaliznianske, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, and Vasylivka settlements. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Pivnichne, Ivanopillia, and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region, were shelled.

Unsuccessful enemy offensive actions were noted in the Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions near the populated areas of Vodiane, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Prechystivka. About 25 settlements came under artillery shelling. In particular, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 25 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them - Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Poltavka, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Kamianske, Lukianivske, Stepnohrisk, and Pavlivske - Zaporizhzhia, as well as Marhanets, Chervonohrihorivka, and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Krynky, Novotiahinka, Kherson, and Zymivnyk of the Kherson region were hit by the artillery of the Russian occupation forces. And in general - districts of more than 30 settlements.

To replenish large-scale losses in manpower, the enemy continues covert mobilization in the Russian Federation. In particular, active forced mobilization of men of conscription age continues in the regions of the Caucasus with the aim of sending them to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. All men are subject to mobilization, regardless of their health and willingness to fight. A large number of those mobilized are citizens who have served or are serving sentences in penitentiary institutions. Prisoners are released on the condition of voluntary participation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In some areas of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, mobile operators cut off access to the Internet in order to prevent the transmission of data about the actions of the Russian occupation forces and to fight against the patriotic population of Ukraine. The disconnection of the Internet should take place in all temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day made 17 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, an ammunition warehouse, a fuel and lubricant warehouse, and one other important enemy object.