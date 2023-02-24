Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of invasion of Russian Federation: "It was year of pain, regret, faith, and unity". VIDEO
On the anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's Telegram channel.
"On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not an escape, but a meeting. Encountering the enemy. Resistance and struggle.
It was a year of pain, regret, faith, and unity. And this is the year of our indomitability with you. We know that this will be the year of our victory with you!" the message says.
