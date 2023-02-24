Sunak intends to call on G7 to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and speed up military aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to call on G7 partners to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons and speed up the provision of military aid.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in a press release published on the website of the British government.

The politician is also expected to repeat his offer to support nations that can hand over fighter jets.

"In order for Ukraine to win, and for this day to come closer, they (the Armed Forces. - Ed.) must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. Now, this should become our priority. Instead of a phased approach, we need to move faster by supplying artillery, armored vehicles, and air defense equipment," the statement said.

According to the prime minister, "the coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia. Therefore, now is the time to support Ukraine's plan to rearm, regroup, and counteroffensive."

Read more: NATO should develop security guarantees for Ukraine by July - Sunak