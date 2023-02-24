Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 146,820 people (+970 per day), 3,363 tanks, 2,363 artillery systems, 6,600 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of February 24, 2023, a year since the full-scale invasion, are approximately 146,820.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.02.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 146,820 (+970) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3363 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6600 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 2363 (+11) units,

MLRS - 474 (+3) units,

air defense equipment - 247 (+3) units,

aircraft - 299 (+0) units,

helicopters - 287 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 2033 (+4),

cruise missiles - 873 (+0),

warships/boats -18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5224 (+9) units,

special equipment - 229 (+1).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,850 people (+790 per day), 3,350 tanks, 2,352 artillery systems, 6,593 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The data is being verified," the message reads.