Both Democrats and Republicans will continue to support Ukraine, - White House

Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress show joint support for further assistance to Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"When it comes to the issue of aid to Ukraine, I think it should probably be said here that we see bipartisan support," the speaker said.

Jean-Pierre noted that this week congressmen from the Republican Party visited Kyiv, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, assuring their support.

"Americans know what we're talking about here. They understand that freedom is at stake, they understand that democracy is at stake, and they understand the role we play as a state in the global context," the White House representative added.

