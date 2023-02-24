Russia may stage provocations on the anniversary of the invasion, Ukrainians should be careful - Air Force

On February 24, the Russian invaders may resort to any provocations. Therefore, Ukrainians should not ignore air alert signals.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The day has just begun, which has become symbolic for everyone. We are waiting for provocations. The fact that the enemy may want to give us certain "surprises" on this day is such a threat," he said.

At the same time, Ihnat added that there is no need to wait for blows. According to him, the Russians see that Ukraine has prepared, so they can launch an attack on another day.

"The anti-aircraft forces of Ukraine have strengthened, they have some experience in repelling attacks. And certain reinforcements and changes for the better are still taking place," the spokesman emphasized.