Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to double critically needed support of Ukraine in order to speed up Victory

February 24 marks one year since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, which turned into the largest conventional war in Europe since World War II.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

As noted, the full-scale invasion in February 2022 was a continuation of the crime of aggression that Russia has been carrying out against Ukraine since February 2014, when it temporarily occupied Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and certain regions in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

"With its criminal actions, Russia grossly violated the UN Charter, fundamental norms and principles of international law, several bilateral and multilateral treaties. For a year now, Ukraine has been defending itself and the entire democratic world from Russian neocolonialism, daily sacrificing the lives of its best sons and daughters for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Ukraine is sincerely grateful to all international partners who stand side by side, providing unprecedented amounts of military, financial, political, legal, humanitarian, and energy assistance, applying powerful economic sanctions against the aggressor state, working to create a Special International tribunal regarding the punishment of the highest political and military leadership of Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and contributing to the work of the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.

"At this critical stage of the war, we call on our international partners to redouble their comprehensive and critically needed support to Ukraine in order to speed up Ukrainian victory. Critically important is the further consolidation of efforts around the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the implementation of which will ensure a just and long-lasting peace in Ukraine and prevent the recurrence of such aggression in the future," the foreign policy department summarizes.