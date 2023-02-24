F-16 fighters are not key necessity for Ukraine, - Biden’s adviser Sullivan

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine has requested, "are not a key necessity" for the country’s current needs - a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"The F-16 is not an issue for short-term combat. The F-16 is an issue for the long-term defense of Ukraine, and that's exactly what President Biden and President Zelensky talked about," Sullivan said.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the United States is conducting a dialogue with Ukraine regarding its military needs, and it also includes the issue of supplying Western-style fighter jets.

Read more: US will conduct lot of work with allies after meeting between Biden and Zelensky, - White House

As you know, the USA currently does not plan to transfer its own fighter jets to Ukraine, and has expressed its readiness to support the corresponding decision of other countries.