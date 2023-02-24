Scholz: We are impressed by courage of Ukrainians. We will support as much as necessary

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine to support his country as long as it is needed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"What impresses us all is the determination and courage of Ukrainians, the way they defend their freedom. Germany will support them in this - as much and as long as necessary," Scholz said in a video message on the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

In his opinion, German aid to Ukraine in the form of financial and humanitarian support, as well as weapons, currently amounted to more than 14 billion euros.

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to double critically needed support of Ukraine in order to speed up Victory

According to the chancellor, the German government will do everything possible "so that there is no escalation of the war between Russia and NATO."