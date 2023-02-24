War will end "with some negotiations", starting point is withdrawal of Russians from territory of Ukraine, - Austin
US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end with negotiations.
He stated this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.
Ultimately, he said, the war would end with "some kind of negotiation."
"The Ukrainians are interested in getting the Russians out of their sovereign territory. And I think that will probably be their starting point, but I'll let the Ukrainians speak for themselves," the Pentagon chief said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password