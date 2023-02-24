ENG
War will end "with some negotiations", starting point is withdrawal of Russians from territory of Ukraine, - Austin

остін,ллойд

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end with negotiations.

He stated this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

Ultimately, he said, the war would end with "some kind of negotiation."

"The Ukrainians are interested in getting the Russians out of their sovereign territory. And I think that will probably be their starting point, but I'll let the Ukrainians speak for themselves," the Pentagon chief said.

