Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki came to Kyiv on anniversary of Russian invasion

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv.

This was announced on Twitter by the spokesman of the Polish government, Peter Muller, Censor.NET reports.

"A year after the start of Russian military operations, Prime Minister Morawiecki visited Kyiv to give a clear and tangible signal of further support in the defense of Ukraine against Russia. Shortly after the start of the war, on March 15, we were in Kyiv to ensure that Ukraine would not be left alone," he said.

