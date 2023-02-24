European Parliament calls for creation of Special Tribunal for crimes of Russian Federation, - Metzola

On the anniversary of the Great War, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, repeated the call to create a special tribunal to bring Russia to justice and emphasizes that after 2022, a return to the usual cooperation with the Russian Federation is unacceptable.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"Without freedom and without justice, there can be no peace at all....That is why the European Parliament is calling for the creation of a Special Tribunal that will be able to bring to justice all those guilty of war crimes - crimes that do not have a statute of limitations. Crimes that we cannot turn a blind eye to.

This is why the European Union must push for sanctions against Russia, individuals, and legal entities that support Putin's illegal war. And that is why we must put pressure on other countries and private companies that still do business with the Kremlin. There can be no business as usual with Russia," she emphasized.

